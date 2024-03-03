Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Decreases By 16.3%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.
Rubis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$25.85 during trading on Friday. Rubis has a one year low of C$20.95 and a one year high of C$29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.86.
Rubis Company Profile
