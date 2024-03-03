Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Declines By 40.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

