Short Interest in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) Declines By 16.6%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 571,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Transphorm Price Performance

TGAN stock remained flat at $4.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.58. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 149.03% and a negative net margin of 177.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transphorm

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transphorm by 4.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 206,965 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Transphorm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transphorm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transphorm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Transphorm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.