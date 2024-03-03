Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Rises By 29.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $6.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

