Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Decreases By 32.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ:VALN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
