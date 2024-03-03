Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Decreases By 32.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

