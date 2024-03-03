Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 41.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,999,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.