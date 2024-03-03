Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 41.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,999,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

