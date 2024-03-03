Short Interest in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expands By 24.4%

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,552,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

