Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.14. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 17,525 shares trading hands.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

