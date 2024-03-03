Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $64,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.