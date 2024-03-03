Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Plans Dividend of $5.80

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 5.8045 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 27.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

