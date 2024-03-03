SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Up 1%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 20,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 24,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

