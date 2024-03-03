Sourceless Price Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $212.62 million and approximately $504.41 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00016648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,352.83 or 0.99994092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00171951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01068413 USD and is up 24.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,008.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

