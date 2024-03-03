Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Spire Stock Performance

SR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 272,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,796. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.