Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $35.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.93.
SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Squarespace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Squarespace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Squarespace Stock Performance
Shares of SQSP opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
