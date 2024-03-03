SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 228,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

