SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2,524.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.47, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

