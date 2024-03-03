SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 64 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NewMarket by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 57.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $643.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $334.88 and a twelve month high of $644.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.68.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

