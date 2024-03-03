SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.17 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

