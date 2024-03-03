SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

CDW opened at $247.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

