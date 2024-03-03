SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 543,375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,065,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,564,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 173.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 365,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 231,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.