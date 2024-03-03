SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.98 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

