SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 339 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $52.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

