SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 198,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

