SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BDJ stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

