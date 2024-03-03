Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $193,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 625,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.