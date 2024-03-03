Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRCL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 55,818.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.