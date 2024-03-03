StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

