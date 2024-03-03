StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

