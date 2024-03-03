StockNews.com Downgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.