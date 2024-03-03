StockNews.com Downgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.