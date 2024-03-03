StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.