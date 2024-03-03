StockNews.com Upgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AxoGen by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

