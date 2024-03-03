StockNews.com Upgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $519.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 21.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $1,860,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 475.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

