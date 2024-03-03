StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Up 1.8%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

