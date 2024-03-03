SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
