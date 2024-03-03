SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.