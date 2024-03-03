Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.
About Swiss Re
