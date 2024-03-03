Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $9.79. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 85,899 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Kevin Rendino purchased 5,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 857,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,525.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 64,156 shares of company stock worth $346,823 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

