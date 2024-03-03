Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $591.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.