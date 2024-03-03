Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,962 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

GMED stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

