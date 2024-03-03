Synovus Financial Corp Buys 197 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,116,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

