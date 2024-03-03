Synovus Financial Corp Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 378.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 68,578 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $48.95 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

