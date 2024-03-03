Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,409 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $164.23 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

