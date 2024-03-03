Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.3 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

