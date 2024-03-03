Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.