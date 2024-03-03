Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

