Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,154 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

