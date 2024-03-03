Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TKBIF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $23.20.
