Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

