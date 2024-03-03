Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,504,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 6,855,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

