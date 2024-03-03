Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,504,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 6,855,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.72.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
