TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 512,464 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TELUS by 125,940.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

