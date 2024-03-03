Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,257,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 6,621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

